Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 7,189,343 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 98.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 118,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,189,343 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 95.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at $28,000. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Benchmark raised their price target on Schlumberger to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.61.

Schlumberger Stock Up 1.1 %

Schlumberger stock opened at $54.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.87. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $56.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,061,062.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 21,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,172,034.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,190.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,472,483 shares of company stock worth $195,303,719 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

