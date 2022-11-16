Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 95 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,599 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 37.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 40.5% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 340 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1,148.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 412.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at $57,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $172.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $172.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.85. The firm has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.93 and a twelve month high of $209.08.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 21.00%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In other news, SVP John Page sold 6,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.48, for a total value of $1,115,826.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,236,817.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

