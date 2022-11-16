Bank of Nova Scotia Takes Position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,420,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $158,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Ursa Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FRSG opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $10.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.82.

About First Reserve Sustainable Growth

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

