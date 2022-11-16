Bank of Nova Scotia Trims Stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,579 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF were worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,815,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,126,000 after buying an additional 64,067 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 3,594.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 867,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,075,000 after purchasing an additional 844,120 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 686,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,053,000 after purchasing an additional 22,213 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 192.0% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 521,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,734,000 after purchasing an additional 342,873 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,159,000.

NYSEARCA JVAL opened at $34.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.20. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $29.49 and a one year high of $39.27.

