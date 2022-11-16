Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 320,200 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,856.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 337,444 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,200 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.9% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $35,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 66 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its position in Amazon.com by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $98.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.81, a P/E/G ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.23. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $85.87 and a one year high of $188.11.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AMZN. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Amazon.com to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.89.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,913 shares of company stock valued at $10,977,635 in the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

