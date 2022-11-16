Bartlett & Co. LLC Decreases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,902,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 66,240 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 5.3% of Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $260,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in Apple by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 118,805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,243,000 after acquiring an additional 43,025 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 32,987 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 233,755 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 477,457 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $65,278,000 after purchasing an additional 61,069 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 881,263 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $120,486,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $150.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.00. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 360,651 shares of company stock worth $53,703,645. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on Apple to $168.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.26.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

