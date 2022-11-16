BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BHP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($25.85) to GBX 2,100 ($24.68) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($24.68) to GBX 2,050 ($24.09) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays upped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($25.85) to GBX 2,250 ($26.44) in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,310 ($27.14) to GBX 2,330 ($27.38) in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($25.85) to GBX 2,300 ($27.03) in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,904.11.

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $59.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $79.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.96.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $3.50 per share. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $3.00. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,904,899 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,305,903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,102,674 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,545 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in BHP Group by 136.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,937,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $226,884,000 after buying an additional 1,696,427 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in BHP Group in the first quarter worth $104,205,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in BHP Group by 233.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,192,159 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $63,054,000 after buying an additional 834,544 shares during the period. 6.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

