BNP Paribas Lowers abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) to Underperform

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SLFPF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 145 ($1.70) to GBX 150 ($1.76) in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of abrdn in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 125 ($1.47) to GBX 130 ($1.53) in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of abrdn from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.29) target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of abrdn from GBX 186 ($2.19) to GBX 168 ($1.97) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $178.00.

Shares of SLFPF opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.89. abrdn has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $3.51.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

