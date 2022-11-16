Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Booking were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 195.9% during the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $3,776,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 455.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,040,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Booking to $2,500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,441.70.

In related news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 431 shares of company stock worth $850,411 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

BKNG stock opened at $2,001.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,813.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,924.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $49.55 by $3.48. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $37.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

