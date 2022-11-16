Boxwood Ventures Inc. Decreases Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Boxwood Ventures Inc. lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 6.2% of Boxwood Ventures Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Boxwood Ventures Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.25.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $172.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.38.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total transaction of $2,845,822.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,366,753.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 118,795 shares of company stock worth $20,230,174 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

