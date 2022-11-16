BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Grows Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,805 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,025 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 3.8% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 114,581 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,007,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after buying an additional 435,891 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 24,330 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 58,706 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,250,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 360,651 shares of company stock worth $53,703,645 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apple Price Performance

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday, September 12th. set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.26.

Shares of AAPL opened at $150.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.06%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

