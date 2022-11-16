CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 18,916 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CAE were worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in CAE by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in CAE by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in CAE by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,937 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CAE by 135.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in CAE by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get CAE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAE. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on CAE from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. TD Securities upped their price target on CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on CAE from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on CAE from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

CAE Stock Performance

CAE Company Profile

Shares of CAE opened at $21.96 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.47. CAE Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $29.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 70.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

(Get Rating)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE).

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.