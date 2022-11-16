Campbell Wealth Management Trims Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Campbell Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,114 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 0.2% of Campbell Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. KRS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.8% in the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the second quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 17,286 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.0% in the second quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 16,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,585,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 41.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147,385 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $45,441,000 after buying an additional 43,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays set a $296.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

Microsoft Trading Up 0.2 %

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $241.97 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $238.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.06.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 26.72%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

