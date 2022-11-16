Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) Price Target Lowered to C$5.00 at TD Securities

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$5.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Carbon Streaming from C$10.00 to C$8.25 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Carbon Streaming in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

OFSTF stock opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of -67.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.25. Carbon Streaming has a 1 year low of $1.65 and a 1 year high of $14.00.

Carbon Streaming ( OTCMKTS:OFSTF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carbon Streaming will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carbon Streaming Corporation operates as an environmental, social, and governance principled investment vehicle that provides investors with exposure to carbon credits. The company focuses on acquiring, managing, and growing a diversified portfolio of investments in projects and/or companies that generate or are actively involved, directly, or indirectly with voluntary and/or compliance carbon credits.

