Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Sells 31,711 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 732,531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 31,711 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 4.4% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $100,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Chico Wealth RIA purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,794,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of Apple by 150.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 5,798 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Up 1.2 %

AAPL stock opened at $150.04 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $147.42 and a 200-day moving average of $150.00.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The firm had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.26.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 360,651 shares of company stock worth $53,703,645 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.