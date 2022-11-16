Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Stock Holdings Lifted by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,607 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 26.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Preethi Sundaram sold 18,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $263,920.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,547.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 11,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $159,768.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 464,442 shares in the company, valued at $6,687,964.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Preethi Sundaram sold 18,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $263,920.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,053 shares in the company, valued at $319,547.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 741,793 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,239. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPRX opened at $15.89 on Wednesday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $17.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.72.

CPRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

