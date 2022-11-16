CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $897,000 Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,492 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 0.1% of CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth $28,000. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.2 %

MSFT opened at $241.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.98 and a 200 day moving average of $257.06. The company has a market cap of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

