Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,118 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Centene were worth $4,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Centene by 1.4% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Centene by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 25,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Centene by 4.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC increased its stake in Centene by 0.4% during the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 32,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Centene by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centene alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on CNC shares. Stephens upped their price target on Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Centene in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.68.

Centene Stock Down 2.9 %

CNC opened at $79.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.93. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $69.51 and a 12 month high of $98.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $35.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.45 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Centene

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.