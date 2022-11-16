CGI (NYSE:GIB) Stock Rating Lowered by Societe Generale

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) was downgraded by investment analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

GIB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.05.

Shares of GIB opened at $84.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.64. CGI has a 12-month low of $72.23 and a 12-month high of $89.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CGI in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of CGI by 650.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Tobam increased its stake in shares of CGI by 231.6% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CGI by 1,167.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CGI by 59.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.92% of the company’s stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

