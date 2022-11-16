ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc cut its position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 173.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 1,057.7% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at ChargePoint

In other ChargePoint news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $48,998.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 437,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,889,173.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ChargePoint news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total transaction of $48,998.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 437,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,889,173.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 31,142 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $519,759.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,082.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,130 shares of company stock valued at $2,082,753. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

NYSE CHPT opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.04.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 92.93% and a negative return on equity of 61.79%. The company had revenue of $108.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. ChargePoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHPT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.63.

ChargePoint Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

