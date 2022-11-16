Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 879.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 228,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,951 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Chegg were worth $4,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Chegg by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chegg during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Chegg during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Chegg by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Chegg during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

CHGG opened at $28.90 on Wednesday. Chegg, Inc. has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.56 and its 200-day moving average is $20.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chegg from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Chegg from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Chegg from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Chegg from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

