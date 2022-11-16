Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Position Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 345,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,410 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 560,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 41,100 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 11.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 956,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,434,000 after buying an additional 99,742 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 1.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,346,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,872,000 after buying an additional 21,515 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chimera Investment in the second quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 54.7% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 27,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 9,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CIM. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Chimera Investment to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Chimera Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

CIM stock opened at $6.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.31. Chimera Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $16.81.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Chimera Investment had a negative net margin of 73.42% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is presently -32.51%.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

