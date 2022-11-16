Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PPRQF has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$14.75 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a buy rating and a C$16.50 price objective on the stock. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PPRQF opened at $10.62 on Tuesday. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $12.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.56.

About Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 725 properties totaling 66.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline.

