CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at KeyCorp

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CIR. Citigroup increased their price objective on CIRCOR International from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded CIRCOR International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.67.

Shares of CIR opened at $26.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.12. CIRCOR International has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $34.11.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in CIRCOR International by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,419,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,405,000 after buying an additional 275,749 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in CIRCOR International by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,370,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,603,000 after purchasing an additional 46,697 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in CIRCOR International by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 669,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,046,000 after purchasing an additional 157,018 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in CIRCOR International by 2,620.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 233,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 225,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CIRCOR International by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 36,984 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.

