CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at KeyCorp

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also commented on CIR. Citigroup increased their price objective on CIRCOR International from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded CIRCOR International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.67.
Shares of CIR opened at $26.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.12. CIRCOR International has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $34.11.
CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial.
