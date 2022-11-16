Citigroup Boosts Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY) Price Target to €29.00

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHHY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Citigroup to €29.00 ($29.90) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on JGHHY. Oddo Bhf upgraded Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €35.00 ($36.08) price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft from €38.00 ($39.18) to €36.00 ($37.11) in a research report on Monday, October 10th.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JGHHY opened at $4.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.91. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $7.25.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products and solutions in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, automated systems, digital solutions, and matching services worldwide. It operates through Intralogistics and Financial Services segments.

