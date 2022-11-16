Citigroup Lowers Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK) Price Target to $1.00

Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $1.65 to $1.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Talkspace from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.
Talkspace Stock Down 1.2 %
TALK opened at $0.76 on Tuesday. Talkspace has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $2.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.32. The company has a market cap of $120.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.66.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Talkspace
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALK. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Talkspace in the first quarter valued at $3,075,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Talkspace by 20.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 149,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 25,802 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talkspace during the first quarter worth $261,000. George Kaiser Family Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of Talkspace during the first quarter worth $1,381,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Talkspace by 174.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,734,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010,380 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Talkspace Company Profile
Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavior healthcare company. It delivers healthcare through encrypted web and mobile platform. The company offers treatment options for every need, including psychiatry or adolescent, individual, or couples therapy. The members can send text, video, and voice messages to their therapists and engage in live video sessions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Talkspace (TALK)
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
Receive News & Ratings for Talkspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talkspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.