Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark set a $20.00 price target on Codexis in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Codexis from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.67.
Codexis Stock Performance
Shares of CDXS opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.25. Codexis has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $39.89. The stock has a market cap of $446.67 million, a P/E ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.49.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Codexis
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Codexis in the third quarter worth $8,046,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Codexis by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,018,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,576,000 after purchasing an additional 926,159 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Codexis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,661,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Codexis by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,489,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,575,000 after buying an additional 897,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Codexis by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,486,573 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,917,000 after buying an additional 543,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.04% of the company’s stock.
About Codexis
Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.
