Congress Asset Management Co. MA Has $141.33 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Congress Asset Management Co. MA reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 550,294 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 40,650 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 1.4% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $141,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $241.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $238.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MSFT. Citigroup lowered their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Microsoft from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.64.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

