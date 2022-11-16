Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,614 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OFC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 322.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Corporate Office Properties Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OFC opened at $27.30 on Wednesday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $22.22 and a 1-year high of $29.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 91.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.