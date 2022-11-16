Cowen Trims Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Target Price to C$46.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Cowen to C$46.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$37.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$25.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Vertical Research raised their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$57.16.

BBD.B stock opened at C$42.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$3.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12 month low of C$18.30 and a 12 month high of C$48.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$33.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$33.72.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

