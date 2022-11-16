CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 45,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 38.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,402,248.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $4,656,500. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Up 2.1 %

CRSP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays cut their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.69.

NASDAQ CRSP opened at $61.01 on Wednesday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $42.51 and a fifty-two week high of $87.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.03 and a 200-day moving average of $64.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.71.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.06. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,831.79% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -9.23 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Stories

