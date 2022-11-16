Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,476 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 571.4% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 618.2% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DRI opened at $143.10 on Wednesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.96 and a fifty-two week high of $155.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.23.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $137.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Stephens assumed coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Darden Restaurants from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.10.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,283 shares in the company, valued at $766,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 19,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $2,522,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 203,480 shares in the company, valued at $27,011,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $323,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,283 shares in the company, valued at $766,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,057 shares of company stock worth $6,092,586 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

