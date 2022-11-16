David L. Wenner Purchases 20,000 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Stock

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) Director David L. Wenner bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.01 per share, with a total value of $280,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 760,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,653,091.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

B&G Foods Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BGS opened at $14.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. B&G Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $12.29 and a one year high of $34.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -25.25 and a beta of 0.40.

B&G Foods Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -339.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its position in B&G Foods by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 311,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,393,000 after acquiring an additional 11,754 shares during the period. Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in B&G Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in B&G Foods by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 34,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in B&G Foods by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

BGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $14.50 to $12.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

