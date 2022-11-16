Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €118.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €118.00 ($121.65) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($113.40) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €60.00 ($61.86) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($144.33) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €75.00 ($77.32) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €90.00 ($92.78) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Shop Apotheke Europe Stock Performance

Shares of SAE opened at €47.58 ($49.05) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €44.28 and its 200-day moving average price is €70.99. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52 week low of €36.51 ($37.64) and a 52 week high of €165.70 ($170.82). The stock has a market cap of $860.96 million and a P/E ratio of -12.23.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

