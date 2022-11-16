DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,541 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,702,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 4.0% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 2.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of DISH Network by 64.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 10,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of DISH Network to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of DISH Network from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.64.

DISH Network Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

DISH opened at $16.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. DISH Network Co. has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $37.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.91. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.81.

In other news, Director James Defranco bought 163,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.11 per share, for a total transaction of $2,963,466.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 713,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,929,399.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 417,965 shares of company stock worth $7,375,691 over the last ninety days. 53.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

