Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Holdings Lowered by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 355.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,616 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,847 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 32.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 503,135 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,004,000 after purchasing an additional 121,923 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 64,943 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 21.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. 59.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DLB opened at $70.82 on Wednesday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.55 and a 1-year high of $96.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.97.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $3,301,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,231,094.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DLB shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial dropped their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

