Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 148,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 20,285 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Dorian LPG by 134.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 1,571.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 75,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total transaction of $1,172,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,250,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,167,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 480,000 shares of company stock worth $7,974,090. 24.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LPG shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Dorian LPG from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Dorian LPG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of Dorian LPG stock opened at $19.26 on Wednesday. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a one year low of $10.77 and a one year high of $19.67. The company has a market cap of $777.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.74.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is 227.27%.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of May 27, 2022, its fleet consisted of twenty-two VLGCs. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

