Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Dover were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dover by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dover during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Dover by 411.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Up 0.6 %

Dover stock opened at $142.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.49 and a fifty-two week high of $184.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.01.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Dover’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Dover to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.09.

Insider Activity at Dover

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $277,974.54. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

