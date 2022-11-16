Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,792 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDIT. CQS US LLC purchased a new position in Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter valued at $6,406,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 19,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Editas Medicine in the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 154,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 65,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Editas Medicine from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Editas Medicine from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Editas Medicine from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Editas Medicine Price Performance

NASDAQ EDIT opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $897.36 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.59. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $37.50.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 41.33% and a negative net margin of 784.32%. On average, analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Editas Medicine Profile

(Get Rating)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.