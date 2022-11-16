Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $48.02 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 351,259 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,384 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.5% of Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $48,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Emerson Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 363.6% in the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 29.1% in the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $150.04 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.42 and its 200 day moving average is $150.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on Apple in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Apple from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $27,493,829.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 360,651 shares of company stock valued at $53,703,645 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

