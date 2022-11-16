Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,818 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $3,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,200,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $716,620,000 after purchasing an additional 38,059 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 11.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,859,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,604,000 after buying an additional 302,002 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 25.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,817,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,251,000 after buying an additional 366,053 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 3.8% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 755,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,147,000 after buying an additional 27,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 530,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,072,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares in the last quarter. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LECO shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $137.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

NASDAQ LECO opened at $148.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.17 and a twelve month high of $150.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 30.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln Electric

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $477,638.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,591.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 10,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.12, for a total transaction of $1,435,896.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,416.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $477,638.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,591.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Further Reading

