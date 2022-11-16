Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,526 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,767 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Perficient were worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Perficient by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,991 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Perficient by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,369 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Perficient by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,122 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 3,684 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRFT stock opened at $71.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Perficient, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $149.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.53.

Several analysts have recently commented on PRFT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Perficient from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Perficient from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Perficient in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Perficient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Perficient from $109.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.63.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers strategy and consulting solutions in the areas of digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

