Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 29,948 Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 29,948 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $2,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 102,879 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,904,000 after buying an additional 17,213 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,373,693 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $68,315,000 after purchasing an additional 193,713 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,956 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GIL stock opened at $28.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.29. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $43.63.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.47 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.30%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GIL. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $42.50 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gildan Activewear in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

