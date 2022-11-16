Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 49,564 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 328,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,564 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 10.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 99,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 9,618 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 1.5% in the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,705,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,482,000 after buying an additional 38,866 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 1.8% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 141,762 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.6% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 428,577 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 5.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

NYSE AM opened at $11.20 on Wednesday. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.08.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 35.99% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $231.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Antero Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 25th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 134.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AM shares. Barclays upped their price target on Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded Antero Midstream from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

