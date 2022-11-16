Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,210 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,925 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $2,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFG. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,298,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $504,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,192 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,208,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $701,355,000 after acquiring an additional 822,589 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 852.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 478,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,582,000 after acquiring an additional 427,954 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 160.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 404,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,782,000 after acquiring an additional 249,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “assumes” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on National Fuel Gas from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock opened at $63.93 on Wednesday. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $57.70 and a one year high of $75.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.94%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

