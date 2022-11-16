Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 55,799 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 286,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,799 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $2,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in PG&E by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 172,689,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,061,911,000 after purchasing an additional 11,607,143 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PG&E by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,236,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $528,181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,137 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in PG&E by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 14,962,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,677,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885,238 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in PG&E by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,300,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd bought a new stake in PG&E during the 1st quarter worth about $61,038,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PG&E alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on PCG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PG&E from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PG&E from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PG&E from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on PG&E from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

PG&E Price Performance

Insider Activity at PG&E

Shares of PCG opened at $14.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.28. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $15.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.13.

In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $1,083,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,154,431. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $516,950,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 307,743,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,545,372,824.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $1,083,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 704,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,154,431. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,083,330 shares of company stock worth $995,783,290. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PG&E Profile

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.