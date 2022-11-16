Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 7,900 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Mueller Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $636,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 72,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 16,610 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 376.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Mueller Industries by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Industries Price Performance

Shares of MLI stock opened at $67.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.09. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $49.42 and a one year high of $70.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.63.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 8.79%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other Mueller Industries news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total value of $63,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,591,150.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Mueller Industries

(Get Rating)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

Further Reading

