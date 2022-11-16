Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 126,692 Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 126,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUHP. Merriman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 8,842.4% in the second quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,611,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,756,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537,442 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,326,000. Carlson Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,840,000. 3D L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,483,000. Finally, BetterWealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,172,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DUHP opened at $24.59 on Wednesday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $26.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.84 and its 200 day moving average is $23.46.

