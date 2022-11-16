Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Blackbaud in the second quarter worth $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 51.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 20.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 400.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Stock Performance

Shares of BLKB opened at $59.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -95.50, a PEG ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.54 and a 1 year high of $83.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Blackbaud

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackbaud in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

