Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,728 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,046 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $2,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZD. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth about $280,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth about $466,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth about $324,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth about $3,329,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter worth about $396,000. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZD opened at $89.71 on Wednesday. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.85 and a 52-week high of $128.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Ziff Davis from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ziff Davis in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ziff Davis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.57.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total value of $188,410.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

